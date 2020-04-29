New IDDBA Weekly COVID-19 Impact Report Available

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their latest COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report finds that in-home consumption is here to stay for the foreseeable future and the additional demand continued to push total food retail sales above prior year levels, despite going up against the later 2019 Easter sales surge, that fell on April 21. Total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, gained a little over 5%, while total edibles excluding fresh were up 10.5% over the week of April 19 versus year ago. While boosted by yet another good week for meat, the total perimeter increased just 1% as sales in deli, seafood and bakery were down and produce gained just 3.3%. Dairy had another strong week, with sales up 16.4%.

Access full report and previous reports here.

