AMF Welcomes Terry Bartsch as Executive Product Manager, Dough Systems

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – AMF Bakery Systems, the global leader in complete bakery solutions, welcomed Terry Bartsch to support business development and product line improvement for mixing and dough system technologies worldwide. Bartsch joins the Company with over 35 years of sales, marketing, and leadership experience in the commercial bakery industry.

“Terry is a strong addition to our team as we look to further strengthen our leadership position with dough systems in the Soft Bread and Bun segment while also expanding more aggressively into new product segments including cookie, cracker, and specialty breads,” mentioned Jason Ward, President of AMF. “Many of us at AMF have known Terry as a capable, effective, and high integrity competitor over the years. We are thrilled to now call him our teammate.”

Throughout his career, Bartsch has developed and led numerous sales teams and driven brand and product development initiatives on behalf of a variety of capital equipment suppliers. His strong track record of success in business development, product development, brand management, strategic planning, training, as well as sales and revenue growth will be major assets in executing AMF’s future plans.

“While the world has changed dramatically over the last two months, what has not changed is the unparalleled knowledge and experience in the industrial baking industry and in mixing systems that Terry will bring to our organization as we navigate this challenging time and maintain our focus on long term growth,” added Ward.

ABOUT AMF BAKERY SYSTEMS

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems – inclusive of AMF Tromp and AMF Den Boer – for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace, that improve operations, products, and bakery success.

With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.