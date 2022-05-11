Artisan Baking at Scale

May 11, 2022

Increasing numbers of consumers are seeking out healthier and more ‘artisan-style’ alternatives to their everyday favorites in the baked goods aisle. ‘Artisan-style’ simply means baked goods that you might find in your local bakery: think of seeded buns, crusty sourdough, or knotted bread rolls.

The popularity of this baking style grew during successive lockdowns when many bread and cake fans either took up baking again or rediscovered a fondness for traditional goods with local ingredients. This has led forward-thinking bakeries to pivot their operations to address this need for healthier and more distinctive products.

Many bakeries, however, are not set up to deal with this kind of production. Whether it’s sourdough, veg-based, or gluten-free, the higher moisture content and lower elasticity of doughs created with more traditional processes such as sourdough – or with alternative flour such as gluten-free – can prove problematic. Thankfully, AMF Bakery Systems offers customizable, precision solutions for expanding your artisan, and health-focused product lines.

Retail & FoodService

AI-Based Solution for Quality Control on Pizza Toppings

July 27, 2021

AMF Tromp, a business unit and brand of complete systems solutions supplier AMF Bakery Systems, announced the launch of a Smart Applicator Solution for pizza production. By facilitating automated quality and quantity control for pizza toppings such as cheese, this AI-based software solution will enable pizza producers to minimize product waste and giveaway, reduce labor requirements, and operate more efficiently.

Bakery

Baking Sustainably to Beat Fuel Price Rises

April 7, 2022

We’ve all seen gas and energy prices rising sharply over the past few years, and for energy-intensive industries, this can be an especially big issue! Unfortunately, bakery ovens can be big consumers of natural gas, and when combined with the rising cost of ingredients, this means bakeries are being hit especially hard. With recent geopolitical events set to send the price of gas rocketing even further, now is a good time to start thinking of ways to make your bakery more resilient to price rises.