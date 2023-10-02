AMF Bakery Systems Welcomes Leanne Parker as a New Addition to its Executive Leadership Team 

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – AMF Bakery Systems (AMF) announced today that Leanne Parker has joined the company as chief financial officer. Parker brings 25 years of financial leadership experience in multinational businesses.

Most recently, Parker served as the chief accounting officer for Liqui-Box, a world leader in flexible packaging solutions. Her expertise includes global controllership, internal controls, business strategy, and financial planning with a strong track record of success in delivering excellent financial and business results while building high performing teams. Leanne is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Miami University in Ohio.

In her role as chief financial officer, Parker will work alongside AMF’s regional leaders and global finance team under the leadership of President and CEO Jason Ward to identify and execute opportunities that will secure AMF’s position as a global leader in bakery automation solutions.

“I am confident Leanne will be an outstanding addition to the AMF executive leadership team and will be a major contributor on our growth journey going forward,” noted Ward.

Parker will focus on leveraging technology and streamlined processes to build AMF’s financial and organizational strength for the next decade of growth and success.

ABOUT AMF BAKERY SYSTEMS

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace, that improve operations, products, and bakery success. With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions across a unified family of brands that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.