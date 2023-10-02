Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Egg Production Assets of Fassio Egg Farms, Inc.

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) (“Cal-Maine Foods” or the “Company”), the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Fassio Egg Farms, Inc. (“Fassio”), related to its commercial shell egg production and processing business. The assets to be acquired, subject to the completion of this transaction, include commercial shell egg production and processing facilities with current capacity of approximately 1.2 million laying hens, primarily cage-free, feed mill, pullets, fertilizer production and composting operation and land located in Erda, Utah, outside Salt Lake City. The Company expects to close the transaction in the next few weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

Commenting on the announcement, Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., stated, “We are excited about the opportunity to expand our market presence in Utah and the western United States with the proposed acquisition of these assets from Fassio. The additional production capacity, especially for cage-free eggs, will enhance our ability to serve our valued customers in this important market area. Fassio has been a leader in the egg production business since 1915 and enjoys a solid reputation in the community. We look forward to working with the Fassio team as we extend our market reach and deliver greater value to both our customers and shareholders.”

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our company and our industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) the risk factors set forth in the Company’s SEC filings (including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K), (ii) the risks and hazards inherent in the shell egg business (including disease, pests, weather conditions and potential for recall), including but not limited to the most recent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza affecting poultry in the U.S., Canada and other countries that was first detected in commercial flocks in the U.S. in February 2022, (iii) changes in the demand for and market prices of shell eggs and feed costs, (iv) our ability to predict and meet demand for cage-free and other specialty eggs, (v) risks, changes or obligations that could result from our future acquisition of new flocks or businesses and risks or changes that may cause conditions to completing a pending acquisition not to be met, (vi) risks relating to increased costs and higher and potentially further increases in inflation and interest rates, which began in response to market conditions caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and which generally have been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022, (vii) our ability to retain existing customers, acquire new customers and grow our product mix, and (viii) adverse results in pending litigation matters. SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC or the Company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because, while we believe the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Further, the forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the respective dates thereof, or if no date is stated, as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.