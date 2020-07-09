AMF Bakery Systems Introduces the World’s First Emission-Free Hydrogen Tunnel Oven

Gorinchem, The Netherlands – Led by a commitment to develop environmentally sustainable solutions for automated food processing, AMF Bakery Systems has introduced the world’s first emission-free, hydrogen fuelled tunnel oven. While continuing to deliver consistent, premium product quality, the Multibake® VITA Tunnel Oven by AMF Den Boer, offers industrial bakers an effective solution to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 99.9% within the baking process.

Europe’s leading innovator of proofer, oven, and handling technologies, AMF Den Boer, has taken the application of hydrogen technology in baking, from concept to commercialization, otherwise expanding AMF’s complete portfolio of thermal technologies. The modular Multibake® VITATunnel Oven utilizes green hydrogen to activate its burners, also known as clean hydrogen, a proven CO2-neutral fuel that is produced via a renewable source. Though commercial ovens typically use natural gas as the resource for heating the oven, this new patent-pending technology by AMF Den Boer will virtually eliminate CO2 emissions from the oven while reducing the cost of utilities.

We have been manufacturing tunnel or band ovens for more than a century. As part of our global mission, we strive for continuous improvement in all that we do and will continue to introduce breakthrough innovations like the Multibake® VITATunnel Oven to help our bakery and food producing customers – both large and small – meet sustainability objectives, and bake the best breads or pizzas. Not only do we deliver, install, and commission the oven in a few weeks’ time, we also support our customers through the certification and subsidy process, inclusive of the hydrogen network installation through our partner KIWA. Fabiano Malara, Vice President of EMEA/AP for AMF.

Final performance tests and customer evaluations have been conducted at the AMF Innovation Center in Gorinchem, The Netherlands. “Bakeries and food producers with a sustainability agenda, wanting to reduce the carbon footprint in their baking process, are invited to test their products at our Innovation Center,” said Remco Bijkerk, Executive Product Manager for AMF Den Boer. “We can even retro-fit this technology into existing ovens that are already in the field. We are confident many food producers will make the upgrade as we see growing urgency for sustainability measures in baking.” LEARN MORE

ABOUT AMF BAKERY SYSTEMS

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems – inclusive of AMF Tromp and AMF Den Boer – for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace. AMF sets the standard in the baking industry providing innovative solutions for the production of soft bread and buns, artisan bread and rolls, pizza and flatbreads, cakes and pies, pastries and croissants.

With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.