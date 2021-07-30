AMF Names Shari Litow Director Of Customer Care

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Shari Litow has joined AMF Bakery Systems, the leading global supplier for best-in-class bakery equipment and complete system solutions, as Director of Customer Care for the United States and Latin America. Litow will lead AMF’s aftermarket teams in the regions to deliver on the Company’s mission to create lasting connections with baking customers by delivering immediate value and empowering bakery teams through personalized customer experiences.

In this leadership role, Litow will report to David Burke, Vice President for U.S. and Latin America. “Shari joins AMF with a wealth of experience that she will leverage to improve the value and level of support we provide our Americas customers while seeking new ways to deliver customer care solutions,” said Burke.

Litow earned her master’s in Business Administration from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL and is a Six Sigma Black Belt and Master Black Belt. Throughout her career, Shari has worked for some of the top global manufacturing companies including within the agriculture and food ingredient world. She spent 12 years in leadership and customer focused roles at Dupont, holding multiple positions in sales, marketing strategy, and business development within the industrial businesses and started a new textiles business for Honeywell. Her most recent role was Director of Market Operations for Ohly Americas, a yeast extract and culinary powder solutions provider in Boyceville, WI, where she was responsible for leading the Americas leadership team including operations, finance, supply chain, and human resources.

ABOUT AMF BAKERY SYSTEMS

Bakeries around the world partner with AMF Bakery Systems for best-in-class unit equipment and complete system solutions, from mixer to marketplace, that improve operations, products, and bakery success. With global reach and local presence, AMF is the only truly global partner delivering complete system solutions that empower bakeries to rise. AMF Bakery Systems is a proud member of the Markel Food Group.