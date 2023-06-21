Adrian Dee Promoted to Director of Sales for AMF Americas

AMF Bakery Systems (AMF) has announced the promotion of Adrian Dee to the position of Americas Sales Director. In this role, Dee will be responsible for overseeing sales operations throughout the Americas, including the development and execution of sales strategies and processes to support AMF’s commercial bakery customers throughout the region with its best-in-class equipment and complete system solutions.

Dee brings with him over 25 years of experience in the baking industry, including a range of international sales, business development, and marketing roles. He served most recently as regional account manager for North America for the past two years at AMF, where he demonstrated his ability to build strong relationships and deliver results with customers and teammates.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adrian into this role,” noted Jason Ward, President of AMF. “He has the experience, insight, and leadership skills necessary to help lead and support our Americas sales organization to continued success and growth in the years to come.”

