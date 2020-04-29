Northwest Grocery Association Says Most Members Would not be Exempt From Seattle Payroll Tax

Sponsors of Seattle’s proposed emergency payroll tax wrote the bill so grocery stores wouldn’t have to pay it, but grocers say they failed.

In a letter to Mayor Jenny Durkan and members of the city council, the Northwest Grocery Association says that under the bill only stores that have more than 75% of their sales from food would be exempt.

“The vast majority of grocery stores within Seattle will not meet this threshold and will be taxed,” states the letter from the group, which represents more than 100 retail groceries in the city. The letter notes the stores include union stores like Safeway, Albertsons and QFC.

