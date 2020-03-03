Live March 18th IDDBA Webinar: The State of Cheese

Madison, WI — In the consumer packaged goods industry, there are not many categories that can tout reaching nearly every household in the United States. Natural cheese is one of those categories, finding itself in over 95% of US households and driving nearly $19 billion in annual sales.

In this live IDDBA webinar, IRI will update you on how cheese has performed at retail, how snacking trends have impacted the category, and how the rise of plant-based protein sources has changed the dairy industry.

Attendees will learn:

• Where growth is coming from and why it’s harder to come by.

• How macro trends around snacking are shaping the future of dairy case and deli cheese.

• How consumer interest in plant-based protein is driving innovation.

Presenting will be Chris Costagli, Consultant, Client Insights, IRI on March 18, at Noon CT.

