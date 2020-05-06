New COVID-19 Impact Report from IDDBA

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli May 6, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released this week’s COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report finds that total store sales, including the fresh perimeter, gained 22%, while total edibles excluding fresh were up 31.4% over the week of April 26 versus year ago. Dairy sales for the week ending April 26 were up 38.6%. Deli cheese and meat sales jumped by double-digits, and deli prepared very quickly started to flatten out and decline in subsequent weeks. The week of April 26 saw renewed engagement with packaged baked goods, cookies and crackers, though continued down results for the in-store bakery.

