IDDBA Conducting Live Webinars in May, June

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in May and June. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

May 11: Understanding the Provisions of the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard

Scheduled to take effect in January 2022, the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard is a national mandatory standard for disclosing foods that are or may be bioengineered. The standard impacts food retailers, manufacturers, importers, and other organizations that package and label food for retail sale or sell bulk food items. Join the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a live webinar that will provide a broad overview of the standard and its requirements for compliance.

May 11, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N03ouDEWQ0S_XCHZdrWYKw

May 13: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

May 13, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u_xlngj5TsOZyIa73RdoEQ

May 18: Pairing Cheese from the Center Store

Join Michael Landis of Michael Landis LLC Food & Beverage Educational Services as he shares pairing ideas that any store can source from their center aisles, even smaller stores with a limited assortment of products. These ideas can be shared with shoppers to give them direction on designing inviting cheese boards.

May 18, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tKVBIC9LRDeQJtWH2U8gNA

May 25: Sailing Across Export Requirements

Locating resources on food export regulations can be a complex and intangible process. It is also among the most frequently asked questions from exporters. Join IDDBA and Food Export Midwest for an informative webinar that explores such topics as how regulatory research is part of marketing research; the one mandatory regulation and how companies benefit from it; and organizing resources between multiple state and federal agencies.

May 25, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-yCOo1v5QLyuw8jl8ahsIA

June 8: China E-commerce for Food Brands: Activating the World’s Largest Market

Join IDDBA and WPIC Marketing + Technologies for an insightful conversation around what it takes for dairy, deli, and other food brands to succeed in the Chinese market. From small and medium-sized brands to global enterprise organizations in the sector, learn about China’s food market and the opportunities that online commerce presents to North American food brands in 2021.

June 8, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hpk7lsCKQHyHOyCperRruA

June 15: Dairy Spotlight

As we lap the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth that many dairy categories saw in 2020 and even early into 2021 are beginning to slow down. Join Melissa Rodriguez of IRI as she explores the key factors of this slowness and what it means for dairy going forward.

June 15, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__cfDp5WpQyOzHhPCEohTEA

June 17: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

June 17, 11 a. m. CT

To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XdlPtWlfTneRZCxuvJNCyw

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and a trends report. For more information, contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.