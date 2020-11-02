Walmart Turns Four Stores Into E-Commerce Laboratories as Online Sales Surge

Walmart is turning four of its stores into laboratories that test ways to turn the retailer’s huge physical footprint into a more powerful edge for e-commerce.

The big-box giant said Thursday that it’s designating two stores near its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, and two others that will be announced later. It said the stores and their employees will try out approaches that better blend the brick-and-mortar and digital sides of the business and improve the experience for customers.

Walmart, like other retailers, has seen more of its sales shift online during the coronavirus pandemic. Walmart’s e-commerce sales nearly doubled in the second quarter ended July 31. Yet even before the global health crisis, the company focused on using its numerous stores as an advantage over Amazon and other competitors.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC