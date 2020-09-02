New IDDBA COVID-19 Impact Report Now Available

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published the most recent COVID-19 Impact report.

There is some indication that the stocking-up behavior is starting to ease, according to an IRI survey. Jonna Parker, Team Lead Fresh for IRI, said, “Down from 41% in early July, still 34% of shoppers remain focused on making fewer, larger groceries trips to minimize in-store visits. And down from 30%, now only 25% are stocking up on pantry staples/essentials more than usual. These changes go hand-in-hand with concerns over COVID-19 easing very slightly, with 57% of the population now being extremely concerned down from a high of 60%.

