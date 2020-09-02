Techstars Alum Launches Investment Campaign for “Flour that Fights Climate Change”

OAKLAND, CA – Renewal Mill, the next-generation ingredients company fighting climate change through upcycling, has launched a crowdinvesting campaign with Republic. The award-winning startup leading the upcycled food movement has raised more than $1.7M to date and will keep the crowdfunding round open until November 30, 2020.



Founded by Claire Schlemme and Caroline Cotto, Renewal Mill extracts more value out of our existing food system by upcycling food manufacturing byproducts that would otherwise have gone to waste into premium ingredients. The company previously raised seed funding to commercialize its first ingredient, organic okara flour, a high fiber, gluten-free flour made from the soybean pulp leftover when soymilk is made.



“Renewal Mill was founded with the dual mission of fighting food waste and keeping more affordable nutrition in the supply chain,” said Claire Schlemme, CEO. “Global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic have spotlighted the need for a more resilient food system that prioritizes people and the planet. By crowdfunding, we’re turning our customers into investors, giving them a direct hand in building a more sustainable food future for us all.”



Renewal Mill was an inaugural participant in the Techstars Farm to Fork accelerator, the Barilla-backed Good Food Makers program, and the Food Systems 6 accelerator. Since its founding in 2016, Renewal Mill’s ingredients have been used in innovative products by companies like Pulp Pantry, Humphry Slocombe, and Tia Lupita Foods. The startup has also grown its own-branded product line, currently sold in retailers including Good Eggs, Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market, and Whole Foods.



The Republic campaign will help fund the commercialization of the company’s second ingredient, “oat okara,” a nutritious flour made from the oat pulp leftover when oatmilk is made, as well as the expansion of its “just add water & oil” vegan, upcycled baking mixes.

Investors receive perks such as free Renewal Mill products (brownie mix for life!), behind the scenes access to founders and product innovation, and personalized meeting opportunities with the company’s product developer, the 5x James Beard Award-Winning cookbook author Alice Medrich . Investment starts at as little as $50 at www.republic.co/renwal-mill .

Republic operates a family of businesses, including an investment platform that provides retail investors around the world with compliant access to curated startups and blockchain projects. Founded in 2016, Republic operates under U.S. equity crowdfunding regulations and is under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. For additional information, please visit www.republic.co , @joinrepublic and www.facebook.com/joinrepublic

More information about Renewal Mill and how to invest today are available at: https://republic.co/renewal-mill.

About Renewal Mill