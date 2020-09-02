Amazon to Open First Online-Only Whole Foods Store in Brooklyn

Amazon is opening a new Whole Foods store in Brooklyn, but it won’t be open to the public.

In a first for the company, the Whole Foods store will be permanently online only, charged with fulfilling online grocery orders for customers in the Brooklyn area, Amazon announced Tuesday. The store, which opens on Tuesday, is located in Brooklyn’s Industry City complex, based in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

“Grocery delivery continues to be one of the fastest-growing businesses at Amazon,” the company said in a blog post announcing the store. “We’re thrilled to increase access to grocery delivery. It’s never been more important.”

