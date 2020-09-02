Publix Eliminates One-Way Aisles. Social Distancing Has Become ‘Routine,’ Company Says

Publix has discontinued its one-way aisles in stores where they are not required under local ordinance because of COVID-19.

A Publix spokeswoman on Monday confirmed that the one-way aisles, designed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, had been discontinued.

“We continue to take actions across our operations to help safeguard the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities. We implemented one-way aisles at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help our customers understand and practice social distancing and over time, it has become widely understood and adopted into our routines,” Maria Brous, Publix director of communications, said in an email.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Miami Herald