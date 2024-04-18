Publix Board Member Elected; Retirees Recognized

LAKELAND, Fla. — During its annual meeting of stockholders, Publix stockholders elected Publix CEO Kevin Murphy to the Publix board of directors. Also, Howard Jenkins and Ed Crenshaw retired from the board.

“I’m excited to have Kevin join the board,” said Publix Executive Chairman Todd Jones. “His in-depth knowledge of running best-in-class retail stores will be a valuable asset to the board.”

During the meeting, Jones highlighted the contributions of both Jenkins and Crenshaw and announced the Publix board had named each Chairman Emeritus.

“On behalf of Publix associates and stockholders, I thank Howard and Ed for their years of dedicated service and their role in the growth and success of Publix,” said Jones. “We will continue to build on their efforts to move Publix forward while staying true to our founder’s philosophy to operate the best stores possible, where shopping and working would always be a pleasure.”

About Murphy

Murphy, 54, began his career in 1984 as a front service clerk in Margate, Florida. He worked in various positions before becoming a store manager in 1995. He was promoted to district manager in 2003, regional director in 2009, and vice president of the Miami Division in 2014. In 2016, Murphy was promoted to senior vice president of retail operations. He was named president in 2019 and was promoted to his current position earlier this year. Murphy is also a recipient of the 2000 George W. Jenkins Award and 2007 President’s Award, Publix’s two most prestigious awards.

About Jenkins

Jenkins, 73, has served on the board for 47 years. During his time on the board, he held the positions of director, chairman of the executive committee and chairman. He also served as Publix’s CEO from 1990 to 2001.

About Crenshaw

Crenshaw, 73, has served on the board for 34 years. During his time on the board, he held the positions of director, chairman of the executive committee and chairman. He also served as Publix’s CEO from 2008 to 2016.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,374 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.