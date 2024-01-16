Publix Super Markets opens its first Kentucky store

LAKELAND, Fla.– Publix opened its first store in Kentucky, entering its eighth state of operation. Located at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd. in the Terra Crossing Shopping Center in Louisville, the location features a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors offering beer, wine and spirits. This is the company’s first Publix Liquors outside of Florida.

“Today is a great day for Publix as we open our first store in the Bluegrass State,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “We look forward to introducing Kentucky customers to our premier service and delivering on our promise to be a place ‘where shopping is a pleasure.’”

Quality products in abundance

In addition to its premier service, Publix is known for its large selection of quality products. From private-label items to major brands, customers have plenty of options. Kentucky stores will also feature exclusives and a selection of bourbons available at Publix Liquors in the Bluegrass State.

“As our Kentucky customers will come to know, they can count on us to deliver high-quality products that can only be found at Publix,” said Murphy. “Whether it is our famous Pub subs, Publix ice creams, bakery cakes, delicious ready-to-enjoy meals or anything in between, we offer some of the best food around.”

The first Louisville store features a fresh pizza kitchen and a Pours area, offering coffee, wine, beer, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies that customers can enjoy while shopping in-store or relaxing in the venue. These items — along with custom subs, a food and soup bar, scratch bakery and on-site meat cutters — enhance the shopping experience and make Publix a destination during mealtimes. A more in-depth look into the store can be found at hello.publix.com.

Serving the community

With a commitment to alleviating hunger, Publix’s impact extends beyond its stores. In celebration of the grand opening, Publix donated 40,000 pounds of produce to Dare to Care, a Feeding America partner food bank in Louisville. This donation brings the total produce provided to Dare to Care to more than 2 million pounds since 2021, when the company announced its expansion into Kentucky.

“We are focused on giving back to our communities,” said Murphy. “Working to alleviate hunger is at the heart of our charitable efforts, and that is why we are proud of our partnership with Dare to Care Food Bank.”

“Publix’s support has been invaluable,” said Dare to Care CEO and President Vincent James. “We happily celebrate with them as their first Kentucky store opens in Louisville. We are excited to continue our partnership with the hope of eradicating food insecurity in our community.”

Up next in Kentucky

Following Terra Crossing, the next five Kentucky stores are expected to open in Louisville, Lexington and Walton.

Publix’s arrival will create over 900 new jobs across the six Kentucky stores. As the largest employee-owned company in the nation, Publix is often recognized for its award-winning culture and being a great place to work. Not only is Publix a company where associates can build a career, but it also has benefits like a stock ownership plan, comprehensive health plans and more. For additional information, visit www.publix.jobs.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates 1,361 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.