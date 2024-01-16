NGA Government Relations Committee Sets 2024 Policy Agenda

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA) Government Relations Committee met yesterday in Washington D.C. for its annual meeting to discuss top policy priorities for independent community grocers and finalize the 2024 policy agenda.

The committee discussed a variety of topics important to the independent supermarket industry, creating a comprehensive strategy to advocate for antitrust reform, swipe fee reform and other policies that benefit community grocers.

“Over the last several years, NGA has made tremendous strides on behalf of independent supermarkets in the areas of antitrust and swipe fee reform. NGA’s annual Government Relations Committee meeting has been critical to this success by bringing issues at the store level to Capitol Hill,” said Chris Jones, chief government relations officer and counsel. “I thank committee members that joined the meeting to finalize our strategic plan. We are excited to work with lawmakers based on this agenda to advance federal policies that help independent grocers maintain their place at the heart of communities across the United States.”

The meeting began yesterday morning with introductory remarks from Tom Charley, NGA Government Relations Committee Chair and owner of Charley Family Shop N’ Save, based in Pennsylvania. NGA staff then discussed the current political lay of the land, NGA grassroots strategies, antitrust reform updates and emerging issues impacting independent supermarkets such as the inability to accept Healthy Benefit Cards, food waste and traceability.

The day concluded with a visit from U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), a champion for independent grocers, currently serving as a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.

NGA will continue to engage its members on these advocacy priorities throughout the year, including Congressional Store Tours, NGA’s new Grocery Guard program and the annual Fly-In for Fair Competition (May 21-22), which will bring independent retailers, wholesalers and state association executives to Capitol Hill to advocate for a level playing field in the grocery industry by calling for enforcement of the Robinson-Patman Act and legislation to reform credit card routing to lower swipe fees.