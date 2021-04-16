Publix Aims to Dominate Florida’s Supermarket Food Chain

To understand just how aggressively Publix Super Markets is blanketing South Florida with stores, look no farther than the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.

At the northwest quadrant is a Publix that has operated for years. And just across Commercial Boulevard is another Publix. The newer location at the corner opened in 2018 and replaced a former Safeway.

Three years later, both stores continue to operate across the street from one another, defying the conventional wisdom that, in an age of wilting retailers, one store on a busy corner is plenty.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Commercial Observer