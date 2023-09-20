Mobile Food Pantries Funded by Publix Charities and Stocked With Produce Donated by Publix Roll Into Local Communities

LAKELAND, Fla.—As Publix Super Markets launches its annual Publix Serves Week focused on alleviating hunger, a number of the 22 mobile food pantries Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) funded in 2022 are hitting the road, bringing Publix-provided produce and other nutritious food to communities facing food insecurity throughout the Southeast. The Feeding America® partner food banks received $175,000 each from PSMC to purchase and equip their mobile units. The mobile pantries allow customers to select what they need.

To further its commitment to alleviating hunger, PSMC is donating $6 million to 36 Feeding America partner food banks and more than 300 other nonprofit organizations this year. These funds will help support organizations providing services like weekend backpack programs, food pantries and meal delivery programs. Earlier this year, PSMC also announced a special $4 million grant opportunity available to select food banks in the company’s operating area to fund nonrecurring, capacity-building projects. This brings the foundation’s total investment in helping alleviate hunger to over $52 million since 2015.

“Helping provide food to our neighbors in need is at the heart of our philanthropic efforts at Publix,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We’re thankful to Publix Super Markets Charities for their continued support of hunger alleviation efforts in the areas we serve. Their support and our work with food banks throughout the Southeast provide nourishment and better the lives of families and individuals in our communities. We’re proud to do good, together.”

“One in ten people in America experience food insecurity, so improving access to fresh, nutritious food is as important as ever,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “We know we can end hunger in America when we work together with communities, with people facing hunger and with generous partners like Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities. We are incredibly appreciative of their long-standing support.”

In addition to the funding from PSMC, Publix associates are volunteering at more than 150 nonprofit organizations this week as part of Publix Serves. Over 7,500 associates will engage in community service activities with a focus on supporting hunger alleviation efforts in the communities where they live and work.

Publix’s hunger alleviation efforts

Throughout the year, Publix works to alleviate hunger through several initiatives — volunteerism, register campaigns and food donations.

Feeding More Together combines the generosity of customers, associates and Publix to provide shelf-stable items to local food banks, food pantries and other hunger alleviation organizations, and fresh produce to Feeding America partner food banks.

Through the food donation program, Publix associates gather wholesome but unsalable perishable items every day and donate them to organizations that help people facing food insecurity.

About PSMC

George Jenkins, founder of Publix Super Markets and affectionately known as Mr. George, believed in giving. From the day he opened his first Publix, he made sure his associates, customers and community were taken care of. In 1966, Mr. George established the foundation with the vision it would continue giving long after he was gone. Publix Super Markets Charities remains committed to serving the communities in which Publix operates.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates 1,351 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. The organization supports tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.