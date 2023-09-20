Publix Unveils 4 New NFL Team-Themed Pub Subs

TAMPA, Fla. — Publix announced it is kicking off the new football season by releasing four new NFL team-themed Pub subs.

The company said it worked with corporate chefs to draw up a game plan for four new NFL-themed subs representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

“We worked hard to make the initial recipes unique to each team, with characteristics about that market,” said Publix Business Development Director of Deli Allen Brown. “We wanted to create something special that each team would be proud to call their own.”

