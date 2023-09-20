Publix Unveils 4 New NFL Team-Themed Pub Subs

Katlyn Brieskorn, WFLA Deli September 20, 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Publix announced it is kicking off the new football season by releasing four new NFL team-themed Pub subs.

The company said it worked with corporate chefs to draw up a game plan for four new NFL-themed subs representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. 

“We worked hard to make the initial recipes unique to each team, with characteristics about that market,” said Publix Business Development Director of Deli Allen Brown. “We wanted to create something special that each team would be proud to call their own.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WFLA

Related Articles

Seafood

Ocean Beauty Seafood LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in Publix Brand Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets 12 Oz. Package

FDA Seafood February 10, 2021

Ocean Beauty Seafood LLC of Seattle, WA is recalling 8450 packages of Publix brand Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets, net wt.12oz, frozen, UPC 41415 30245 7, because it may contain undeclared soy due to mis-packaging. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Produce

Produce Partners Unite for Healthy Family Project’s 21st Publix Produce for Kids Campaign

Healthy Family Project | Produce for Kids Produce June 28, 2023

The Healthy Family Project Publix Produce for Kids cause marketing campaign took place May 11 through June 21 with 13 produce companies donating 775,000 meals* to the 35 Feeding America® network food banks in the Publix market area. This is the campaign’s 21st year and has raised more than $3.8 mm for causes that support families and children in the Publix communities and helped provide more than 13 million meals to Feeding America network food banks. 