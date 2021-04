PlantX Adds Refrigerated and Frozen Foods to Its Online Grocery Selection

VANCOUVER, BC – PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (“PlantX” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the addition of perishable, refrigerated and frozen goods to its expanding repertoire of grocery items.

The Company will be enhancing its product offerings by adding high-quality fresh and frozen products by various plant-based brands including Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Miyokos, Follow Your Heart, Gardein, Tofurkey and Alpha Foods. This move will allow PlantX to significantly increase its product assortment at its one-stop-shop for everything plant-based e-commerce platform. The new items are now available to order in the ‘Frozen‘ and ‘Refrigerated’ sections of the Company’s United States’ e-commerce platform. Frozen and refrigerated products will be available for shipping to Canadian customers later this year.

Temperature monitoring is crucial in ensuring the freshness of refrigerated and frozen items. A high number of touch points in the supply chain can affect temperature management due to the repeated loading and unloading or prolonged transfer time, which can therefore compromise product quality. To assist in bypassing these challenges, PlantX has partnered with a logistics provider that will deliver the new products from manufacturers to consumers’ homes in an efficient manner.

“Launching the new refrigerated and frozen product line is a natural and thrilling next step for PlantX,” said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. “By adding such items, we are building on our efforts to create an online presence where customers can access a versatile range of high-quality products that meet their everyday needs.”

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

