Avocados From Mexico Delivering Meals to Grocery Distribution, Supermarket and Delivery Workers in NYC and Dallas on May 5

Avocados From Mexico Produce May 8, 2020

Avocados From Mexico (AFM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), delivered more than 2,000 meals and fresh guacamole kits to grocery distribution warehouses, delivery personnel and store employees in New York City and the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.

As a supplier organization, AFM directly sees the impact COVID-19 is having throughout all touchpoints of the supply chain – from farmers, to grocers to restaurants – and hopes to inspire others to support essential workers who have been on the front lines to keep America’s food supply moving during these unprecedented times.

AFM is hoping to shine a light on the instrumental role grocery workers are playing during this time to ensure the food system keeps moving, and to hopefully inspire others to show them gratitude in any way they can. 

“We know that our partners throughout the grocery channel are working hard to ensure we have access to food for our families during this time,” said Kevin Hamilton, Avocados From Mexico. “Avocados From Mexico wanted to find some way to support restaurant workers and thank frontline grocery workers for all they are doing by bringing a little Cinco to them.”

AFM partnered with local foodservice partners (Avocaderia in NYC and Monclovas Catering in Dallas) to create avocado-centric meals and kits. Guacamole kits included fresh Avocados From Mexico, chips and other items to make guacamole at home.

Avocaderia, a New York City restaurant, is committed to helping food service workers during this challenging time with 100% of profits donated to the NYC Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

“We’re all adapting to new circumstances and, just as Avocaderia has been able to pivot to help employees, Avocados From Mexico is doing the same this Cinco de Mayo,” said Alessandro Biggi, co-owner of Avocaderia. “We’re thankful for Avocados From Mexico’s support for all of New York’s essential food workers.”

“We are so grateful for our vendor partners, who appreciate our associates, especially during this time,” said Tanya Quiambao, Division Associate Communications and Engagement Manager for Kroger.

Meals were distributed following CDC recommended safety guidelines for COVID-19.

