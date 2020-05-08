Potato Retail Sales Increase Quarter 3 Of Marketing Year 2020

IRI data for the third quarter of the marketing year (January – March 2020) showed growth in both dollars and volume for total potato sales at retail. Total dollar sales increased by 15.5% and volume increased by 15%. Every category increased in both dollar and volume sales except for deli-prepared sides, which declined by 1.2% in dollar sales and 4.6% in volume sales, as many retailers removed parts of their deli-prepared sections since the beginning of March. Fresh, frozen, dehydrated, and canned potatoes saw double-digit increases in both dollar and volume sales. Dehydrated potatoes had the largest increase in dollar sales. Dollar sales increased by 43% and volume sales increased by 35.9%.

Fresh potato sales also increased in dollar and volume sales by 19.2% and 15%, respectively, with all potato types increasing in volume sales. Petite potatoes were the only category to decrease in dollar sales, with a decline of 2.8%. All pack sizes showed double-digit growth in dollar sales and volume sales. Bagged and bulk potatoes make up 98% of all potatoes sold in stores. Both of these fresh pack types increased in dollar and volume sales. Fresh potatoes had a larger dollar sales increase than seen in the last five years.

