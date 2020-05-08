Organic Produce Network to Co-Host General Session During United Fresh LIVE!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh Produce Association and Organic Produce Network (OPN) will co-host an Organic General Session on Wednesday, June 17 at 12:00 noon EDT during United Fresh LIVE! The session will be led by OPN Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Tonya Antle, and will feature top industry leaders addressing the future of organics in a post-coronavirus environment.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with the Organic Produce Network for this dynamic general session,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO of United Fresh. “As shown in our FreshFacts on Retail® reports, organic sales have been growing consistently. Organic fresh produce continues to capture consumer interest and it’s important that we explore the opportunities for further growth in a post-pandemic world.”



“Organic produce sits squarely in the sweet spot for evolving consumer value drivers: health and wellness, safety, social impact, experience, and transparency,” said OPN’s Antle. “We look forward to the opportunity to explore the future of organic growth during United Fresh LIVE!”

A recent report by OPN noted organic produce sales were up 22% for the month of March, compared to just 1.8% in January and February, outpacing the growth in sales of conventionally-grown produce. Additionally, organic produce volume surged 25.8% in March, versus 4.1% in January/February. Total March 2020 organic fresh produce sales topped $546.8 million, while in the first quarter organic fresh produce sales topped $1.58 billion.

United Fresh LIVE! is a virtual event that will bring the produce industry together to share experiences, to learn new ways of doing business, and explore the innovations that will drive our industry to future success. This exciting session is one of five General Sessions taking place the week of June 15.

Registration is FREE for United Fresh LIVE! Visit www.unitedfreshlive.org to register and learn more.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.

About Organic Produce Network

Responding to double-digit growth in the fastest growing retail food category, the Organic Produce Network (OPN) was founded in January 2017, to connect facets of the organic produce community through education, information and live events.