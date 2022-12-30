Retail Sales Soared For Potatoes July-September 2022

DENVER – Potato retail sales increased in dollar sales by 17.8% but decreased in volume sales by 2.1% from July – September 2022 compared to the same timeframe a year ago. Despite a small decrease in volume sales, volume sales remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Over the last five years, the average consumer price per pound of potatoes has increased each year, with a high of $2.35 for the past quarter. Amidst the price increases, consumers still find potatoes to be an affordable product as dollar sales have continued to grow, and the volume of potatoes consumers purchase remains above levels in 2020.

All categories of potatoes, except deli-prepared sides, increased in dollar sales, with the most significant occurring for frozen potatoes by 22.8%.

Frozen potatoes were one of two categories that increased in volume sales (0.5%) and canned (0.2%). The biggest decline in volume for this timeframe was in refrigerated potatoes, down by 11.4%, and fresh potatoes, down by 3.4%. Volume sales for potatoes were down for all other categories in the store, with an average decline in volume sales of 2.1%.

Fresh potato dollar sales were up for all types, except fingerling and purple, due to tight supply. The biggest decrease in volume sales for the July-September 2022 timeframe were purple potatoes, fingerlings, and white potatoes, down 38.5%, 14.9%, and 13.2%, respectively.

All pack sizes saw an increase in dollars, except packages greater than 10 pounds, which decreased 27.3%. The pack sizes that grew the most were five-pound and 10-pound packs, increasing by 29.4% and 29.3%, respectively. Volume sales of all pack sizes were down except for pack two- to four-pounds and five-pound bags.

IRI compiles these figures. Potatoes USA accepts no liability for the content of these reports or the consequences of any actions taken based on any information contained herein. Please reach out to Media@PotatoesUSA.com with any questions.

