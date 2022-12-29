Terra Nova Nurseries Announces Plant Pairings for Pantone Color of the Year 2023

Canby, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries has released its annual Pantone Color of the Year Plant Pairings list to commemorate the recently announced PANTONE® 18-1750 Viva Magenta for 2023. The Terra Nova roundup of best-of-breeding varieties showcases a range of hues and tones that seamlessly coordinate with the vim and vigor of Viva Magenta.

Terra Nova’s breeding and marketing teams created the Color of the Year plant list based upon the fact that the chosen varieties share the common themes of the color, including being rooted in nature, descending from the red family and displaying an electrifying and a boundless shade that is manifested as a stand-out statement.

The union between Viva Magenta and Terra Nova’s Color of the Year plant roster displays obvious harmony, in that, Pantone selected the Color of the Year by observing a heightened appreciation of nature represented by countless lifestyle trends, including what Pantone refers to as “…more living things used in people’s homes, such as plants, florals, living walls, and restorative outdoor spaces.”

Viva Magenta can also be seen clearly on the medium-large leaves of Begonia NAUTILUS™ ‘Ruby’, complemented by black veins at each spiral leaf base.

“Viva Magenta is described as brave and fearless, a pulsating color with an exuberance that promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration that writes a new narrative,” says Dan Heims, president of Terra Nova Nurseries. “Terra Nova Nurseries’ Color of the Year plant list exudes the color’s same characteristic boldness that is full of wit and inclusive of all.”

Huge, audacious Viva Magenta flowers are accented by a fringe of frosty white on Terra Nova’s Coreopsis ‘Ruby Frost’, which add a unique presence of the powerful 2023 color.

Finishing growers and retailers can offer Terra Nova’s Pantone Color of the Year-inspired plants with the colors of magenta that offer forms of pinks and purples with integrated reds, crimson, cherry, light ruby, and other correlating shades.

Terra Nova Nurseries’ Pantone Color of the Year Varieties List:

Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year is displayed magnificently on the medium-sized, brilliant magenta flowers of Terra Nova’s Bergenia EARLY BRILLIANCE™ ‘Magenta’.

Begonia T-REX™ ‘Ruby Slippers’ large, super-glossy leaves, with a saucy, little black stripe on the mid-rib, also boast the new Pantone Color of the Year.

Big raspberry-to-magenta, long-lasting flowers on a fabulous upright and compact habit make Echinacea KISMET® ‘Raspberry’ another stunning Color of the Year option for gardens and landscapes.

make Coleus WILDFIRE™ ‘Smoky Rose’ has dense foliage of dark leaves that display vibrant examples of Pantone Viva Magenta in their hot pink centers.

Amazingly huge, dense inflorescences of burgundy-rose that grow upright and strong make Agastache ‘Morello’ a great example of the Color of the Year.

Echinacea ‘Glowing Dream’ from Terra Nova stuns with a great number of intense, glowing crowns, giving large splashes of Viva Magenta to any garden, container, bed, or border.

Terra Nova’s Echinacea CARA MIA™ ‘Carmine’ shows off with bright double flowers consisting of Viva Magenta centers and a flattering, pink outer ring.

Terra Nova’s popular Heuchera ‘Berry Smoothie’ combines gorgeous metallic leaves evocative of Viva Magenta with unmatched heat tolerance, allowing ‘Berry Smoothie’ to be bright and colorful in the hottest of climates.

The essence of Viva Magenta is wonderfully displayed on Heuchera ‘Ruby Tuesday’ in moderately large ruffled and fluted leaves, which are topped by hundreds of tiny star-like flowers.

Pantone’s Color of the Year can be magnificently added to any garden with the bushy, compact habit of Penstemon CHA CHA™ ‘Hot Pink’.

Terra Nova Nurseries’ profusely flowering Pulmonaria ‘Raspberry Splash’ displays intense fusions of Viva Magenta atop sharply pointed, upright foliage.

Sedum ‘Birthday Party’ is a fun and creative variety to brighten up outdoor living spaces with huge flower heads of a dazzling pink-red color reminiscent of Viva Magenta.

Pantone Color of the Year Viva Magenta pops in the bushels of flowers above the tight foliage of Sedum ‘Mr. Goodbud’, making it a must-have plant for spring and summer landscapes.

Huge flowerheads that resemble summer thunder clouds on the beautiful Sedum ‘Thunderhead’ from Terra Nova grow and thrive in a deep rose tone that parallels perfectly with Viva Magenta.

Terra Nova’s Sedum ‘Class Act’ features a compact, upright habit and full heads of stunning flowers that compare fantastically with the striking hues seen in Viva Magenta.

Terra Nova Nurseries’ expansive catalog and website of varieties, collections and series allows the company’s licensees and customers to offer many varieties that display the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year. Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries: www.terranovanurseries.com.