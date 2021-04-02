Ultimate Gray and Illuminating are the Colors of the Year 2021

The experts at Pantone colour institute know all about colours. In the 60’s Pantone created the Pantone Matching System, an innovative tool that organizes colour standards through a numbering system and chip format. Besides that, Pantone Colour of the Year has been a well-known guideline for multiple industries, including home furnishings, fashion and industrial design for over 20 years.

Colour of the year 2021

Every year, in week 50, Pantone releases the new colour(s) for the coming year. For 2021, the colours Ultimate Gray and Illuminating (light yellow) have been chosen. Their reason: “Two independent colours that highlight how different elements come together to support one another, best express the mood for Pantone Colour of the Year 2021. Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, the union of Ultimate Gray with Illuminating is one of strength and positivity. It is a story of colour that encapsulates deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly.”

Usually these colour-trends can be found indoors, but especially this year they apply perfectly to the outdoors. Including grey and yellow in gardens, patios and balconies will bring positive feelings and a friendly ambiance. And that is what we need in times like these.

