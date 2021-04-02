Registration for New IDDBA Charcuterie Certification Exam Now Open

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is now accepting registrations from individuals interested in taking the associations’ first-ever exam to become a Certified Salumiere, as part of IDDBA’s newly-released charcuterie certification program.

Developed under the guidance and direction of some of the leading authorities on charcuterie, the Charcuterie Professional Certification: Salumiere is an exam geared toward establishing subject matter expertise in the sale and handling of charcuterie products in the retail food setting. Passing the exam will give an individual the ability to be a Certified Salumiere.

The deadline to register is April 16.

“Charcuterie is rapidly growing in interest among today’s consumers, and retailers can play an important role as a source of charcuterie information and suggestions,” says Angela Bozo, education director at IDDBA. “The Charcuterie Professional Certification gives associates the knowledge needed to accurately and confidently answer shopper questions, assist them in selecting products, and help their companies grow a successful charcuterie program that drives consumer traffic and interest to the in-store deli.”

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information, contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit www.iddba.org.