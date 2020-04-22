IDDBA Releases Fourth COVID-19 Impact Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their fourth COVID-19 Impact Report this week.

During the week of April 12, many stores further sharpened safety measures, such as metered entry, asking shoppers to limit visits to one person per cart and encouraging consumers to wear masks and shop just once a week, while avoiding stocking up on any one item. Dairy and total store bakery saw elevated demand, whereas deli sales remained mixed. The fresh perimeter saw a wide range of performances. Boosted by a dollar sales increase of 42.9% in meat, the total perimeter increased 17.6% over the week of April 12 compared to the comparable week in 2019.

Access the full report here.

Join IDDBA and 210 Analytics’ Anne-Marie Roerink on Thursday, April 23rd at 11:00 am CST, for the weekly COVID-19 Impact Report webinar. These weekly webinars will break down and debrief the reports, attendees will also be able to ask questions. Register for this opportunity here.

