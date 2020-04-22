The Laughing Cow on the Move for an International Solidarity Action

MONTREAL – A DAY’S PRODUCTION WAS FULLY DEVOTED TO DONATIONS TO GROUND PLAYERS AND PEOPLE IN NEED ALL OVER THE WORLD ON APRIL 16, 2020.

4,000 employees engaged

20 countries mobilized and 12 factories

Almost 20 million servings produced in one day

We are facing a global pandemic which is impacting the health and lives of families, particularly the most vulnerable. The Laughing Cow wanted to get involved.

On April 16, some 4,000 employees at 12 production sites within Bel group, located in 20 different countries, dedicated their work day to an essential need: support those who are contributing to the fight against the Covid-19 crisis every day and taking concrete action on the ground with the most exposed populations.

On this solidarity day, the production of Laughing Cow worldwide was devoted to donations (financial or in-kind), which will be given to food banks, hospitals and associations in the 20 countries mobilized to answer the local needs.

In total, the equivalent of 20 million servings of The Lauching Cow produced on D-Day enabled countries to form a large chain of international solidarity.

The countries mobilized as part of this international action are naturally Canada, France, the cradle of the iconic brand, as well as several countries in Europe, in Africa, in Asia and in the Middle East.

For Antoine Fievet, Bel group President and CEO, “In this unprecedented pandemic context, we want to wholeheartedly contribute to the collective effort, through the link which binds The Laughing Cow and families everywhere around the world. I commend the courage and commitment of our teams who are relentlessly mobilized, and are our solidarity relays. Our brand carries the values of generosity and positive spirit that are so important to share with those most in need in these difficult times.”

In Canada, the company supports now more than ever its food bank partners with a $75 000 donation. Moisson Montreal, Moisson Rive Sud, Moisson Québec, the Calgary Food bank et the Salvation Army Food bank in Toronto will each receive a $15 000 donation.

“Bel group’s values of commitment and caring are more important than ever. By getting involved in our communities, we contribute to collective efforts. It is by working together and ensuring that families, especially the most vulnerable, have food on the table that we will get through this crisis.” said Cristine Laforest, President of Bel Canada.

All year long, Bel Canada’s unsold products are always given to these partners. This represented 6 million portions in 2019. For the past 3 years, employees also participate in a volunteer activity at Moisson Montreal, on the shop floor, to sort and pack the food received from supermarkets, and support associations helping people in need.

About the Bel Group and Bel Canada Inc.

Bel is an international family-run group led by the fifth generation of family leaders. Being over 150 years old, Bel Group is one of the world leaders in the branded cheese sector and a major player in the healthy snacking market.

The Group’s mission “championing healthier and responsible food for all” guides Bel’s 12,600 employees in the deployment of a responsible and profitable business model, that places the consumer and the creation of shared value at the heart of its decisions.

Bel wants to contribute to building a positive agro-industrial model with all its stakeholders, in favor of healthy, sustainable and inclusive food.

Bel’s business model is based on the geographical distribution of its activities. The Group’s innovation strategy aims to make its brands even more inclusive in order to meet the food challenges of the countries in which it operates.

Through its portfolio of iconic and international brands, such as The Laughing Cow®, Mini Babybel®, Boursin®, and more than 20 local brands that are leaders in their markets, Bel offers its consumers in more than 120 countries a range of healthy snacks and culinary solutions, enabling everyone to enjoy the benefits of dairy and fruit products.

The Bel Canada subsidiary was established in 2005 to galvanize development of the group’s Canadian activities. Two of its main brands—Boursin® and The Laughing Cow®—are produced in Canada through subcontracting partnership agreements with local dairy processors. The Mini Babybel® plant in Sorel-Tracy, which will open in 2020, will be the first production facility that Bel operates directly in Canada. For more information, visit www.bel-canada.ca.