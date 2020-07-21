COVID-19 Outbreaks Among Seafood Workers Help Push Alaska’s One-Day Case Count to New Record High

COVID-19 outbreaks among seafood workers on a fishing vessel headed for Seward and at a Juneau fish processor have helped push Alaska’s one-day case count to yet another new high.

State health officials on Monday announced another 141 people have tested positive for the virus, 75 of them are Alaskans and 66 are nonresidents. The state reported one new hospitalization and no new deaths.

It’s Alaska’s highest one-day case increase yet, and the second day in a row that the state has reported more than 100 new infections.

