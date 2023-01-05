Loading Spring 2023 in Trends

Embrace the unconventional with Senetti® Purper Red Halo and the new Pantone® colour for 2023, Viva Magenta (18-1750).

Every year one waits with trepidation for the last weeks of December to finally unveil the colour that, according to the Pantone Institute, will characterise the world of fashion, design, accessories and, of course, floriculture.

Well, this year it will be the turn of the futuristic colour Viva Magenta. Not a red, not a purple, but a journey into the possibilities of a future that is all in our hands. As Senetti® Pericallis we could not be happier, as one of the newest varieties we have introduced is this crazy beautiful colour!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MNP / Suntory