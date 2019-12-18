Rio Roses Celebrates Pantone Color of the Year 2020: Classic Blue

Each year, the Pantone Color Institute announces a Color of the Year after careful research into lifestyle and industry trends. The floral industry follows these trends closely, to ensure we have the colors our customers will be asking for. In 2020, they are sure to be asking for the newest Pantone Color of the Year: Classic Blue.

Classic Blue reflects not only the new year, but the start of a new decade. It’s timeless, calming, elegant, and stable­—qualities we all can appreciate in this era of constant technological change. The color reflects the sky at dusk, which evokes a sense of peace and tranquility, and the promise of a new day. What a perfect choice for these turbulent times.

Pantone’s Classic Blue was an interesting choice for another reason as well: Pantone launched the Color of the Year program 20 years ago in 1999 with another blue hue, Cerulean. At that time, Cerulean represented the excitement of a new millennium, while also being a calming counterpoint to the anxieties of Y2K. (Remember that? Seems like so long ago…)

