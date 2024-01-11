Out With the Old, in With the New at Anthura

It is finally here! We are proud to announce to you that we are about to write a new chapter in our history. In recent months, together with colleagues, customers and partners, we have dived deep into our core and reflected on our essence. In a constantly changing world, we are determined to keep evolving and innovating for a positive impact on the world. This has led to a sharpening of our strategy. The rebranding reflects this.

But first…

Anthura, with its 80-plus years of experience, has developed as the expert in breeding Anthurium and Orchids, and recently Bromeliads have been added to the portfolio. It is in our DNA to constantly raise the bar and you are driven to do better every day. By working closely together – both internally and externally – we can stay ahead in the market. Only together with you, our customers and our partners, we can make the most beautiful product and make the world more beautiful with our plants and flowers in a sustainable way.

