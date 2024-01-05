How to Keep Your Data Secure in the AI Era: 7 Important Points

In the rapidly advancing world of AI, with tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard becoming integral to businesses, keeping your data secure is essential. A recent article in SAF NOW shared key recommendations to ensure the data you’re putting into an AI program is secure. Here are ten important points:

1. Understand How AI Uses Your Data

When you interact with AI models, your data fuels their responses — and that data may be used to train the AI model. Your privacy settings and the nature of the AI tool can affect how your data is used or stored.

2. Know Where Your Data Lives

If you’re using AI in a training mode, your inputs might be stored to improve the AI’s learning. Checking every AI tool’s terms of service and privacy policy is crucial.

3. Customize Your Privacy Settings

Most AI platforms offer settings to control how your data is stored and protected. Take the time to understand and adjust these settings for optimal data security.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses