Michigan’s Leelanau Cheese Co., Idyll Farms Earn Top Honors at Global Awards

Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press Deli January 5, 2024

Two Michigan cheesemakers are celebrating recent recognition and awards for their cheeses at a global competition.

Northern Michigan’s Leelanau Cheese Co. and Idyll Farms earned top honors at the late October 2023 World Cheese Awards held in Trondheim, Norway, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced in a news release.

Cheeses from more than 40 countries were represented at the global competition.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Detroit Free Press

