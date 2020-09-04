Sanderson Farms Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

LAUREL, Miss. — Sanderson Farms, Inc. has released its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report detailing the company’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility. This year, Sanderson Farms introduced reporting using the standards set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the meat, poultry, and dairy sector.

“At Sanderson Farms, we believe strongly that we cannot fulfill our corporate purpose without conducting ourselves with total integrity,” said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms. “We hope these disclosures will provide decision-useful information to our investors, business partners, customers, and other constituents about the environmental impact of our business, our animal welfare standards, our workplace health and safety standards, and the safety of our food products.”

The 120-page, comprehensive report details the company’s achievements in managing environmental, social, and governance risks while building long-term value for shareholders. Highlights include:

In FY 2019, Sanderson Farms processed 623 million chickens, sold 4.5 billion pounds of dressed poultry and generated $3.4 billion in annual sales.

More than 87% of employees are women and minorities, including over 55% of the management team.

In FY 2019, Sanderson Farms reduced OSHA injury rates by 21% compared to the previous FY.

Since 2011, Sanderson Farms has donated $12 million and 2.4 million pounds of poultry products to charitable and community organizations local to company operations.

Since 2008, Sanderson Farms has seen a 20% reduction in electricity usage, 35% reduction in natural gas usage (11% in 2019 alone), and 40% reduction in water usage.

In FY 2019, Sanderson Farms recycled nearly 27% of the water it withdrew, equivalent to irrigating 48,779 acres.

“For over 73 years, we have operated with the belief that the company should not generate profits by compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs,” said Sanderson. “By helping to ensure a sustainable future for society, we also help ensure that our company will have a long-term role in meeting society’s needs.”

The report can be viewed or downloaded in its entirety here.

