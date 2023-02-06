Alexandra Farms Announces Collaboration with True Client Pro

Alexandra Farms has partnered with True Client Pro, an all-in-one business management platform for florists, event planners, and venue owners. True Client Pro is excited to implement Alexandra Farms’ varieties in their product library. Florists that use the software can now choose our garden roses for their design recipes and product libraries, as well as review information about the roses including fragrance, size, availability, and how to process the flowers to ensure the best performance.

Running a business can be complicated, but True Client Pro has everything needed to keep things going smoothly – from lead capture forms, design boards and proposal templates to production reports, floral recipes and payment processing.

No more over-ordering flowers, no more losing profit on floral arrangements, and no more looking through long client email threads. This software helps streamline every administrative and mundane task. It is the ultimate tool for floral designers to manage, organize, and take their businesses to the next level. There is no limit to how much you can increase your productivity and profit with this software! Visit www.trueclientpro.com to learn more and start your free trial.

