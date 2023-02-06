Apetito HFS Brand and Heart to Home Meals Brand Meatball Products Recalled Due to Undeclared Egg, Milk, and Wheat

Summary

Product Meatball products

Issue Food – Allergen – Egg Food – Allergen – Gluten Food – Allergen – Milk Food – Allergen – Wheat

What to do

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled products if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.

Affected products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodesUndeclared Allergen
Apetito HFSMeatballs in Gravy329 gNone23 DE 22Egg, Wheat
Apetito HFSMeatballs and Peppers337 gNone23 DE 12
23 DE 20		Egg, Wheat
Heart to Home MealsHoney Garlic Meatballs318 gNone23 NO 29
24 JA 09		Egg, Milk
Heart to Home MealsSpaghetti and Meatballs356 gNone23 DE 19Egg, Milk
Heart to Home MealsSweet and Sour Meatballs305 gNone23 NO 29Egg, Milk
Heart to Home MealsMeatballs in Mushroom Sauce364 gNone23 DE 01
24 JA 10		Egg, Milk, Wheat

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg, milk, and wheat which are not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

