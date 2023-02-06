Apetito HFS Brand and Heart to Home Meals Brand Meatball Products Recalled Due to Undeclared Egg, Milk, and Wheat

Summary

Product Meatball products

Issue Food – Allergen – Egg Food – Allergen – Gluten Food – Allergen – Milk Food – Allergen – Wheat

What to do

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled products if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Undeclared Allergen Apetito HFS Meatballs in Gravy 329 g None 23 DE 22 Egg, Wheat Apetito HFS Meatballs and Peppers 337 g None 23 DE 12

23 DE 20 Egg, Wheat Heart to Home Meals Honey Garlic Meatballs 318 g None 23 NO 29

24 JA 09 Egg, Milk Heart to Home Meals Spaghetti and Meatballs 356 g None 23 DE 19 Egg, Milk Heart to Home Meals Sweet and Sour Meatballs 305 g None 23 NO 29 Egg, Milk Heart to Home Meals Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce 364 g None 23 DE 01

24 JA 10 Egg, Milk, Wheat

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg, milk, and wheat which are not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

