Apetito HFS Brand and Heart to Home Meals Brand Meatball Products Recalled Due to Undeclared Egg, Milk, and Wheat

Summary
Product Meatball products
Issue Food – Allergen – Egg Food – Allergen – Gluten Food – Allergen – Milk Food – Allergen – Wheat
What to do
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled products if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.
Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Undeclared Allergen
|Apetito HFS
|Meatballs in Gravy
|329 g
|None
|23 DE 22
|Egg, Wheat
|Apetito HFS
|Meatballs and Peppers
|337 g
|None
|23 DE 12
23 DE 20
|Egg, Wheat
|Heart to Home Meals
|Honey Garlic Meatballs
|318 g
|None
|23 NO 29
24 JA 09
|Egg, Milk
|Heart to Home Meals
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|356 g
|None
|23 DE 19
|Egg, Milk
|Heart to Home Meals
|Sweet and Sour Meatballs
|305 g
|None
|23 NO 29
|Egg, Milk
|Heart to Home Meals
|Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce
|364 g
|None
|23 DE 01
24 JA 10
|Egg, Milk, Wheat
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain egg, milk, and wheat which are not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
