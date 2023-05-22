The Sixth Annual Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Design Contest is Now Open

Floral designers worldwide are invited to share their best work using garden roses in the Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Design Contest !

Full and fragrant, with ruffled petals and delicate to vibrant hues, fresh-cut garden roses are a favorite with designers everywhere. In our sixth annual competition, we invite entries featuring garden roses in the categories of Wedding Work and Everyday Design.

This year’s contest offers fabulous prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Alexandra Farms to visit our fragrant, rose-filled greenhouses, free garden roses and – new this year – cash prizes!

