The Sixth Annual Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Design Contest is Now Open

Alexandra Farms Floral May 22, 2023

Floral designers worldwide are invited to share their best work using garden roses in the Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Design Contest!

Full and fragrant, with ruffled petals and delicate to vibrant hues, fresh-cut garden roses are a favorite with designers everywhere. In our sixth annual competition, we invite entries featuring garden roses in the categories of Wedding Work and Everyday Design.

This year’s contest offers fabulous prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Alexandra Farms to visit our fragrant, rose-filled greenhouses, free garden roses and – new this year – cash prizes!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alexandra Farms

Related Articles

Floral

The Natural, Ethereal Designs of Katya Hutter at IFTF 2022

Alexandra Farms Floral December 30, 2022

Floral designer Katya Hutter left the fashion industry after nearly a decade of production and design experience to pursue her passion for creating lush, abundant installations and designs. Inspired by ethereal, natural bouquets that combine masterful color combinations, it didn’t take long before Hutter was recognized by her peers and praised for her ability to capture emotion through texture, color and varietal pairings.