Proven Winners ColorChoice Roses Continue to Earn Top Marks in Trials

The Proven Winners® ColorChoice® landscape rose collection again proves its merit this spring, earning awards in the American Rose Trials for Sustainability and in the American Rose Center International Rose Trials.

The American Rose Trials for Sustainability (A.R.T.S.) recently announced trial results for the 2024 season, with two Proven Winners® ColorChoice® roses earning top marks. To determine their top performers, A.R.T.S. adjudicators identify which roses are the most pest-resistant, drought-tolerant, low-maintenance, vigorous, and beautiful in five regions across the U.S. For a cultivar to be awarded an A.R.T.S. Local Artist award, it must perform equal to or better than the industry standards in a specific region. Those that earn the Master Rose distinction have achieved top marks in four or more regions. Of the two Proven Winners® ColorChoice® roses included in the 2-year final report, both received awards.

Oso Easy Peasy® landscape rose earned a Master Rose designation, receiving top marks in four of the A.R.T.S. climate regions. A standout in gardens and landscapes, Oso Easy Peasy® rose sends out continuous sprays of tropical pink doubled blooms on a 2.5-3.5’ habit. It was bred by David Zlesak and introduced by Spring Meadow Nursery in Grand Haven, MI. Comments from the adjudicators included “Excellent disease resistance,” “Loaded with buds and attractive plant,” “Excellent purple, pink polyantha,” and “Dense foliage is really attractive.”

Oso Easy Italian Ice® rose received an A.R.T.S. Local Artist Award. It is a 1.5-2.5’ mounded shrub rose bred by Christopher Hugh Warner in the U.K. and introduced by Spring Meadow Nursery. Comments from the adjudicators included “Lovely bloomer,” “Blossoms begin light yellow and mature to peach outer and yellow inner,” and “Beautiful, mounded plant habit.”

A few national rose trials shut down for good during the height of the pandemic, but these are two of a few trials that have weathered the storm and continue to bring important results to breeders and rose lovers across the globe.

A spokesperson for the American Rose Trials for Sustainability commented, “It was amazing to see how the trial site coordinators and evaluators were willing and able to creatively find ways to keep the trials going during COVID shutdowns. Evaluators were grateful for the opportunity to participate in the midst of so many other aspects of life being limited/on hold.”

An article that covers all of the 2024 A.R.T.S. trial results titled “Delightfully Durable Roses” was recently published in Nursery Management magazine.

The American Rose Center has released the results of their 2023 International trials, and a Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Oso Easy® landscape rose has once again snagged the Volunteers of America Rose Garden Award for Best Shrub – Groundcover Rose. Zlesak’s Oso Easy Peasy® rose proved to be an exceptionally strong bloomer with a healthy habit in the Shreveport test garden, following in the footsteps of Oso Easy Double Pink® rose and earning the Best Shrub – Groundcover Rose honor.

Also earning an award was Ringo® rose, bred by Christopher Warner and introduced by Spring Meadow Nursery. The blooms of this colorful hybrid open a bright golden yellow with a red eye. They mellow to a soft yellow before finally turning white with a distinct pink center. This 3-4’ rounded shrub rose is already a multiple award winner and adds the American Rose Center Committee Best Shrub – Bush Form award to its impressive resume.

The American Rose Center awards program recognizes new rose varieties of superior quality and marked distinction. Roses are evaluated for two and a half years in the American Rose Center’s test garden area on its 118-acre campus.

