Howe Wurstwaren KG and Abraham of North America, Inc. Celebrate 15 Years of Partnership by Introducing Premium Breakfast Links to the USA

Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany & Towaco, NJ — Howe Wurstwaren KG, a distinguished purveyor of fine sausages from Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany, and Abraham of North America, Inc., an importer of authentic European foods based in Towaco, NJ, are thrilled to mark 15 years of collaboration by launching an exceptional premium breakfast link product in the United States.

Since the inception of their partnership, Howe Wurstwaren KG and Abraham of North America, Inc. have consistently delivered quality and authenticity to American consumers. This milestone is celebrated with the introduction of a premium breakfast link that is poised to set a new standard in the market.

The premium breakfast links, available in a 20 oz club package and a 7 oz retail package, are meticulously crafted to exceed consumer expectations. What sets this product apart is its commitment to quality, evident in its distinct features:

– No water added: The links are created without the addition of water, ensuring a pure flavor and a hearty eating experience.

– No nitrates or nitrites added: Addressing health-conscious consumers, Howe’s breakfast links are free from artificial curing agents.

– No fillers: The product is crafted with a focus on pure, quality ingredients, eliminating the need for unnecessary fillers.

– Gluten-free: Catering to dietary preferences, the breakfast links are gluten-free, making them a versatile choice for various consumer needs.

– Sheep casing: The links boast a superior eating experience with a satisfying snap, thanks to the use of sheep casing, setting them apart from products with alternative casings.

“Our 15-year partnership with Abraham of North America, Inc. has been a testament to shared values of quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction,” said Florian Hoeness, Owner at Howe Wurstwaren KG. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone by introducing our premium breakfast links to the American market, and we believe that consumers will appreciate the craftsmanship and dedication that go into creating these exceptional sausages.”

Abraham of North America, Inc. has been the trusted representative for Howe Wurstwaren KG in the USA, and this collaboration has been pivotal in bringing the flavors of Bavaria and Germany to American households.

“The 15-year journey with Howe Wurstwaren KG has been a fantastic partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to quality and authenticity,” said Claas Abraham, CEO at Abraham of North America, Inc. “The launch of these premium breakfast links is a testament to our ongoing dedication to bringing the best European culinary experiences to American consumers.”

Howe Wurstwaren KG and Abraham of North America, Inc. have been distributing an authentic Bratwurst line from Germany in the USA since 2008 under the Howe’s brand as well as private label. Products include Howe’s Oktoberfest Brats, Bavarian Brats and PDO protected Nuremberg Brats.

For more information, please visit www.anainc.us.

About Howe Wurstwaren KG:

Howe Wurstwaren KG is a renowned purveyor of fine sausages from Nuremberg, Germany, committed to delivering authentic flavors and high-quality products.

About Abraham of North America, Inc.:

Abraham of North America, Inc. is a dedicated importer of authentic European food products, representing companies from Germany, Austria, Cyprus and Italy, and a trusted partner for businesses in Europe.