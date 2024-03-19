The Kraft Heinz Not Company Launches First-Ever, Plant-Based Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs and Sausages

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO – The Kraft Heinz Not Company LLC debuted NotHotDogs and NotSausages, the first ever plant-based Oscar Mayer offerings and the first plant-based meat innovation from the joint venture between The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) and TheNotCompany, Inc. (“NotCo”). With its mission to create mouthwatering plant-based foods for all, The Kraft Heinz Not Company’s Oscar Mayer NotHotDogs and NotSausages offer the savory and smoky experience that brand fans have known and loved for more than 140 years.

The United States plant-based market is projected to skyrocket from $8.3 billion in 2023 to $19 billion by 2030.1 However, plant-based hot dogs and dinner sausage links remain underdeveloped and under-consumed within the broader plant-based meat category,1 largely due to disappointment in existing offerings’ taste and texture.2 With Oscar Mayer NotHotDogs and NotSausages – available in Bratwurst and Italian sausage flavors – The Kraft Heinz Not Company aims to deliver on these needs and consumers’ evolving preference in the plant-based space.

“At The Kraft Heinz Not Company, our goal is to create mouthwatering, plant-based foods that are delicious and accessible for everyone – from the devoted vegan to the plant-based curious,” says Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Not Company. “We know people are hungry for plant-based meat options from brands they know and trust. In launching the joint venture’s first product in the plant-based meat category, we saw an opportunity to satisfy these consumer cravings, leveraging NotCo’s revolutionary AI technology and the power, equity, and legacy of the Oscar Mayer brand.”

The launch of Oscar Mayer NotHotDogs and NotSausages is the latest example of The Kraft Heinz Not Company’s ambition to bring great-tasting plant-based innovations to market faster than ever before. Further, the launch marks another exciting step in the joint venture’s continued expansion of its plant-based portfolio, which includes KRAFT NotMac&Cheese, KRAFT NotCheese Slices, and NotMayo. Looking to the year ahead, The Kraft Heinz Not Company plans to scale into additional categories and recently began its international expansion.

Oscar Mayer NotHotDogs and NotSausages offer fans the smoky, savory taste, meaty color, and thick, juicy bite they are craving in plant-based alternatives. The new innovations will debut at Expo West (booth #N1732) from March 12 – March 16 and are set to begin rolling out in major retailers nationwide later in 2024.

