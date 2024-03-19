Konscious Foods Unveils Three New Wow-worthy Offerings

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Konscious Foods, a plant-based foods brand, announced the launch of three new products at Expo West: Smoked Salmon, Kimbap Korean Veggie Rice Roll, and Salmon Avocado Roll. Building upon its success with its current lineup of chef-created plant-based offerings including sushi, onigiri, and poke bowls, Konscious Foods is now introducing three innovative and wow-worthy new products to delight consumers, all with the brands’ patent-pending ability to go from frozen to fresh in minutes, making it a convenient option.

From the kitchen of chef and plant-based innovator Yves Potvin, each product offers best-in-class taste, texture, and nutrition:

2024 Expo West Nexty Award Finalist Smoked Salmon : Indulge in plant-powered perfection with Konscious Smoked Salmon! This revolutionary creation, the first Non-GMO Project verified cold-smoked salmon made entirely from plants, delivers the taste and texture you crave. Enjoy smoky flavors reminiscent of classic wood-smoked salmon. Each bite boasts a satisfyingly smooth texture, masterfully crafted with vibrant carrots, pea hull fiber, and konjac root.



Capture the vibrant flavors of Korea! This satisfying on-the-go roll is packed with seasoned rice, savory marinated carrots, a burst of chili crunch mushroom protein, tangy pickled cucumber, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Dip each bite into our flavorful spicy siracha sauce for an explosion of taste that will leave you craving more. Salmon Avocado Roll : Dive into succulent plant-based salmon, creamy avocado slices, and tangy pickled cucumbers, all artfully rolled in a sheet of seasoned seaweed. Each bite is a flavor burst, enhanced by tamari’s smooth richness and the vibrant zing of our super green mayo.

“Konscious Foods has quickly risen to the forefront of the plant-based food movement since launching at Expo West last year going from a standstill to being available at over 4,500 locations nationwide. We’re excited to further expand the delicious, nutritious options consumers can try,” said Konscious Foods President and Founder Yves Potvin. “We’ve applied our learnings from creating sushi, onigiri, and poke to now add this line of new and creative options that can help people incorporate more vegetables into their diet without sacrificing flavor. We know the barriers to entry for plant-based food are taste, texture, price, and convenience. Our ongoing mission at Konscious Foods is to make eating our foods an easy choice, whether someone is vegan, plant-curious, or just interested in trying something new. We believe the future of food is better-for-you, better-for-the-world options.”

Interest in a flexitarian diet is on the rise, spanning generations and dietary preferences – by 2040, it’s anticipated that only 40% of the global population will eat meat. Through its delicious products, Konscious Foods offers the accessibility, affordability, and convenience consumers are looking for in their grocery aisle. With these three additions to Konscious Foods’ product lineup, the company is moving the needle on plant-based innovation and delivering on its mission of changing the way people eat by offering a greater choice of plant-based products.

Today, Konscious Foods is available at more than 4,500 supermarkets nationwide, including Whole Foods Markets, Albertson Safeway, Meijer, and more. All of Konscious Food’s products are available for restaurants, foodservice, deli, and quick service operators.

Find your closest retailer here: https://www.konscious.com/pages/store-locator

Expo West Booth: 5679 Hall E

ABOUT KONSCIOUS FOODS™

Konscious Foods™ is on a mission to change the way people eat with the most delicious plant-based foods on the planet. Launched in 2023, the company has created the world’s first frozen plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri stuffed rice snacks and poke bowls, and offers plant-based food products for foodservice. Konscious Foods’ recipes contain ingredients that are non-GMO Project verified, gluten free, plant-based, organic where possible, and free from carrageenan and titanium dioxide.

The company’s products have won numerous awards, including Best New Frozen Product in the 2023 NEXTY Awards, finalist in the Best New Plant-Forward Product category in the 2023 NEXTY Awards and 2023 Best of Show Award by VegNews.

https://www.konscious.com/.