Konscious Foods Raises $26 Million in Series Seed Funding

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Konscious Foods™, a plant-based seafood brand, announced today that it has closed its Series Seed financing round in which it raised a total of $26 million. Funding to date has included participation from Protein Industries Canada, Zynik Capital and Walter Group, among others.

Konscious Foods is the latest creation from founder Yves Potvin, the classically trained French chef and plant-based innovator who created the world’s first veggie hot dog and founded Yves Veggie Cuisine and Gardein™. The company offers a range of plant-based seafood products, including sushi rolls, onigiri stuffed rice snacks and poke bowls, that are now available at fine retailers across the U.S. and Canada (including all Whole Foods Market locations). Konscious Foods expects to be available for purchase in over 4,500 stores nationwide by the end of the year.

The funds will be used to grow Konscious Foods’ retail and food service businesses, support operations at its production facility in Vancouver, Canada and deploy marketing initiatives for nationwide retail launches.

“This investment validates our excitement about the demand – and critical need – for seafood made from plants,” said Potvin. “With the rising demand for fish, and subsequent overfishing crisis, we feel it is crucial to have better for you, better for the world seafood options that don’t sacrifice taste or texture. The funds will allow us to focus on sales and marketing efforts as we expand distribution across North America and continue our goal of making sustainable, delicious plant-based food widely accessible.”

“Konscious Foods has created true alternatives to some of the world’s most important seafood products and without sacrificing quality, which is a feat unmatched by others in the plant-based food space,” said Iqbal Kassam, Chairman of Zynik Capital. “This financing round is also a testament to Yves Potvin’s vision and track record. Yves is a true pioneer in the food industry and we are so proud to partner with him and the other investors.”

“The products offered by Konscious Foods represent a significant shift in the plant-based food space. It proves that meat-alternatives do not need to be highly processed, filled with unnatural ingredients or cost more than the incumbent products. We believe the company will transform plant-based food and the seafood industry,” said Pierre Somers, Chairman and CEO of Walter Group.

Find the closest retailer of Konscious Foods products, and keep an eye on new distribution, here: https://www.konscious.com/pages/store-locator.

ABOUT KONSCIOUS FOODS

Konscious Foods™ is on a mission to change the way people eat with the most delicious plant-based foods on the planet. Launched in 2023, the company has created the world’s first frozen sushi rolls, onigiri and poke bowls made from plants, and also offers plant-based seafood products for foodservice. All of these delicious chef-crafted products are designed to make enjoying seafood incredibly easy, convenient and sustainable. Konscious Foods recipes contain ingredients that are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, 100% plant-based, organic where possible, and free from carrageenan and titanium dioxide.

Founded by Yves Potvin – plant-based industry leader, trained chef, creator of the world’s first veggie hot dog, and founder of Yves Veggie Cuisine and Gardein™ – Konscious Foods is said to be his most exciting endeavor yet.

The company’s products have won a number of awards, including Best New Frozen Product in the 2023 NEXTY Awards, finalist in the Best New Plant-Forward Product category in the 2023 NEXTY Awards and 2023 Best of Show Award by VegNews.

To learn more, visit https://www.konscious.com/.