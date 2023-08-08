Fyffes Publishes Second Human Rights Report

Fyffes has recently concluded its third year of human rights due diligence and provided an update to its

salient human rights risks in its second-ever Human Rights Report, published today. The latest report

includes the findings and results of the Human Rights Impact Assessment conducted by the expert group

Business for Social Responsibility (BSR®) in 2022 and the focus areas to mitigate the most relevant human rights risks in Fyffes operations and supply chain.

BSR® conducted the in-depth assessment in Honduras and Guatemala, including a site visit to Honduras

where they spent time with the new management team, appointed in September 2021. BSR® also visited

two of Fyffes largest and longest business partners in Colombia, Banasan and Uniban.

Fyffes company vision is to shape wellbeing for the world, and the first step in achieving this goal is to

have the strongest ambition across the fresh produce sector in relation to human rights due diligence,

including sharing with all stakeholders Fyffes commitments to prevent and mitigate salient risks.

Fyffes approach to human rights due diligence is founded on the UN Guiding Principles for Business and

Human Rights as well as the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, enshrined in Fyffes code of

conduct, the Fyffes Principles. The company is in a strong position to meet the existing and emerging

legislation regarding human rights and environmental due diligence, including the new German Supply

Chain Act, the French Vigilance Law, the Swiss due diligence and reporting legislation, and the new

European Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence and Reporting Directives.

The company already established a human rights core team, which will evolve into a human rights and

environment committee. It also conducted a Climate Change Risk Assessment during 2022 and as a next

step will identify the more localised impacts of climate change at individual operations.

Fyffes human rights due diligence is reinforced by the Community Needs Assessments (CNA), conducted

during 2021 and 2022. These assessments involved working with independent experts to interview over

2,200 people from over 50 communities surrounding farms in five countriesto identify their most pressing

needs. The CNAs also reinforced the salient human rights risks in these countries and provided rich insights on which to prioritise Fyffes community donations and investments.

Speaking about the publication of today’s report, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Caoimhe Buckley said ‘In

sharing our Human Rights Report, our goal is to be transparent with our communities, employees,

stakeholders, and customers about the challenges we face as well as our plans to address those

challenges. I would like to thank BSR® and the sustainability team, led by Julie Cournoyer, for their

leadership in this area, placing Fyffes at the forefront of human rights due diligence.’

The new Human Rights Report can be found on Fyffes website: www.fyffes.com/sustainability/reports-2/

About BSR

BSR® is a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people

can thrive on a healthy planet. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, BSR® provides its 300+

member companies with insight, advice, and collaborative initiatives to help them see a changing world

more clearly, create long-term value, and scale impact.

www.bsr.org

About Fyffes

For over 130 years, Fyffes has provided a selection of tropical products to millions of people around the

world. We strengthen relations with our producers, support our employees and diligently attend to every

link in the chain: production, procurement, transport, maturation, distribution, and marketing, with the

aim of achieving the highest quality. This approach has earned Fyffes leadership in several markets: we

are the largest importer of Fairtrade-certified bananas in the world, one of the leading importers of

bananas and pineapples in Europe, and the largest importer of melons in North America. We joined

Sumitomo Corporation in 2017, which kept our industry leadership moving forward in many interesting

ways.

www.fyffes.com