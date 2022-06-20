Heinz & Wonder Broker Deal, Equal Packs of Buns and Wieners are Here!

TORONTO – Heinz did it – equal bun to wiener ratio is finally here. For generations, hot dog fans lamented that wieners have come in packs of 10 and dogs in packs of 8. In a monumental step forward in hot dog history, Heinz ketchup and Wonder® partnered to broker a deal to create buns in packs of 10, ending this mismatch once and for all. Because, when it comes to bringing buns and wieners together perfectly, it has to be Heinz.

Just in time for National Hot Dog Month, Heinz and Wonder® unveil 10-packs of buns at select grocers in Ontario. Available starting June 23rd, this epic resolution comes on the heels of the Heinz Hot Dog Pact that launched last National Hot Dog Month, urging bun and wiener companies to take action. One year and over 33,000 signatures later, hot dog fans’ pleas were finally heard. In time for National Hot Dog Month, people can now BBQ without wasting wieners – and top all complete dogs with delicious, slow-pouring Heinz ketchup.

“Heinz has brought hot dogs and buns together for more than a century, so we felt like it was our duty as the world’s most iconic ketchup to rally our passionate fans and champion change for the age-old issue of unequal buns and wieners packs,” says Nina Patel, Head of North American Brand Communications, Kraft Heinz Company. “Today marks a monumental day for hot dog fans and we’re thrilled to announce that Heinz has done it. We brokered a partnership with Wonder® to finally create buns in packs of 10.”

The new, limited edition 10-packs of buns from Wonder® can be found at Ontario locations of No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Dollarama, Valu-mart and Fortinos.

“Wonder® has been delighting Canadians since 1927. When Heinz created the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, the sheer volume of public response was too big to ignore,” says Kelly Backer, Head of Brand & Category development, Wonderbrands. “With many of our fans speaking up about this issue, we saw this as an opportunity for Wonder® to partner with our friends at Heinz and finally give hot dog fans what they’ve longed for.”

Heinz and Wonder® are making hot dog history with 10-packs of buns now available in select parts of Canada, but the battle’s not over. Heinz is calling on all of North America to advocate for equal numbers of buns and wieners. Hot dog lovers can sign the petition at https://heinzhotdogpact.com/ and join the movement, bringing equal packs of buns and hot dogs to their region.

Canadians blessed by this act of hot dog harmony are encouraged to share their thoughts on social, tagging #HeinzHotDogPact #10buns #10wieners.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT WONDERBRANDS

Wonderbrands (formerly Weston Foods fresh bakery business and now part of the FGF group of companies) is a leader in the fast-paced, fresh to market Canadian bakery category. Every day, thousands of Canadians enjoy fresh, delicious bread and bakery products from one of our iconic brands Wonder®, Gadoua®, D’Italiano®, Country Harvest® and Casa Mendosa™. We’re modernizing the industry, building bakeries that are innovative, sustainable and designed to make the best bread imaginable. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.wonderbrands.com.